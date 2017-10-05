Hubbard Police looking for missing endangered man

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard are looking for a 20-year-old man, reported missing on Wednesday.

Dakota Michael Ballenger-Kettering was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” and 150lbs, with short red hair and blue eyes.

He was last wearing a light grey t-shirt, grey sport pants, black flip-flops and has a red-and-black-checkered blanket with him.

Ballenger-Kettering is considered an endangered missing adult due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Ballenger-Kettering is asked to contact the Hubbard City Police Department/Trumbull County 911 at 330-675-2730.

