Lawrence County woman killed in North Beaver Township crash

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephanie Johnson

By Published:
Fatal Accident Generic

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An Edinburg was killed in a crash Thursday morning in North Beaver Township.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephanie Johnson.

Police said Johnson was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Brewster Road when she lost control around a curve, traveling off the east edge of the roadway. The car then struck a tree, and Johnson was thrown from the vehicle, according to a police report.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 8:17 a.m.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

