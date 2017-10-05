Lawrence County woman killed in North Beaver Township crash

NORTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An Edinburg was killed in a crash Thursday morning in North Beaver Township.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Stephanie Johnson.

Police said Johnson was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Brewster Road when she lost control around a curve, traveling off the east edge of the roadway. The car then struck a tree, and Johnson was thrown from the vehicle, according to a police report.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 8:17 a.m.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.