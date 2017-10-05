Local business leaders say it’s tough to find drug-free applicants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Companies used to look for a good resume, experience and references when hiring an applicant.

Now, there’s something else that they have to focus on. That’s making sure that applicants are drug-free.

Getting a job and keeping it just doesn’t seem to be a priority today, says Dave Johnson, who has trouble finding qualified applicants.

“Some of these new, younger kids that come in, that are in their 20s, half of them can’t pass a drug test,” he said.

Johnson is the CEO at Summitville Tiles in Boardman, and he’s frustrated by how the drug problem is draining the talent pool.

Starr Manufacturing in Vienna interviewed four people recently, and two of those applicants failed drug tests. One was even arrested and charged with drug possession.

Dale Foerster, HR manager of Starr Manufacturing, said she has noticed that the drug problem also affects older workers who have eight to 10 years of training, and seemingly wouldn’t want to lose anything.

“They’re very, very valuable kinds of workers that are hard to find, and they are affected as well, and I think that surprised me the most,” she said.

Drug screening can eliminate applicants, but it can also even keep people from applying.

There’s a huge economic impact to drug use. Unfilled jobs mean that someone is not getting paid for doing that work, which means the economy is not growing.

“Unfortunately, I think it speaks to the real challenge that we have,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor. “We know that this addiction crisis is a crisis in our country, and Ohio is at the epicenter of it.”

It’s not just the opiates that you hear about, but it’s also marijuana.

Some Ohio cities and towns want to lure a marijuana growing and processing center. Those licenses will be handed out soon.

Salem spent three months debating whether medical marijuana was right for the community.

“It was unamiously rejected by the small business people that know what it’s like to hire people around here,” Johnson said.

Business after business in the Mahoning Valley said workers are needed, and companies are ready to hire.

The big problem remains, however, and that’s finding someone who can pass a drug test.

“Companies are wasting these energies and resources to bring folks in, and they get pushed backto the drawing board, so setting that precedent with the drug-free workforce policies is essential to moving the needle and setting a precedent,” said Nick Santucci, director of Education and Workforce Development at Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

WKBN talked with other business leaders who say tougher, drug-free work policies could fix the problems. Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. to see how the policy works for some local businesses.