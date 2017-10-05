Mahoning County Common Pleas judge running for higher court

The Seventh District Court of Appeals covers eight counties in Ohio, including Mahoning and Columbiana

Judge Maureen Sweeney, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Common Pleas judge is now looking at higher office.

Thursday morning, Judge Maureen Sweeney stopped by the board of elections offices to take out petitions to run in next year’s Republican primary for a seat on the Seventh District Court of Appeals. The position is being vacated by Judge Mary DeGenaro, who is planning a run for Ohio Supreme Court.

Judge Sweeney, who’s been on the bench the last 13 years, said she’ll bring experience to the position.

“Right now, the only other judge sitting on the bench that has a lot of trial experience is Judge Robb and I have high respect for her,” Sweeney said. “I think we need judges to sit on the court of appeals that have been there and done it.”

Judge Sweeney will now have until February 7 to collect the 50 signatures she needs to appear on the ballot next spring.

The Seventh District covers eight counties in Ohio, including Mahoning and Columbiana.

Sweeney’s current term on the Common Pleas Court expires in two years.

