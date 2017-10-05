Mahoning County indictments: October 5, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 5, 2017:

Kathryn Unick: Possession of heroin

Crashawn Hudson and Deandra Talley: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Joseph K. Moran: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jasper Wells, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs

Tyreese Rayshawn Perry: Possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephen Medved: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael A. Rivers: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business

Andree Bowers: Trafficking in marijuana

Leonard Bruno: Aggravated possession of drugs

Terron Jones: Assault and obstructing official business

Daquan Lake: Obstructing official business

Jeffrey Rogers: Tampering with evidence and possession of drugs

Ray Abercrombie: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Franky Deltoro: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Deray Johnson: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of having weapons while under disability

Charles Klasic, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Josiah Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Davanzo Tate, Sr.: Assault and aggravated menacing

Grant McCaulley, II: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Logan Greer and Laurie Webber, AKA Lauri Lynn Webber: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and menacing by stalking

Percy Phillips: Burglary and aggravated menacing

Clio R. Reichart: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault

Jeremiah Rodriguez: Gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to a juvenile and three counts of rape

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.