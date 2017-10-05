Mahoning County indictments: October 5, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on October 5, 2017:
Kathryn Unick: Possession of heroin
Crashawn Hudson and Deandra Talley: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Joseph K. Moran: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jasper Wells, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs
Tyreese Rayshawn Perry: Possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen Medved: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael A. Rivers: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business
Andree Bowers: Trafficking in marijuana
Leonard Bruno: Aggravated possession of drugs
Terron Jones: Assault and obstructing official business
Daquan Lake: Obstructing official business
Jeffrey Rogers: Tampering with evidence and possession of drugs
Ray Abercrombie: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Franky Deltoro: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Deray Johnson: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of having weapons while under disability
Charles Klasic, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Josiah Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Davanzo Tate, Sr.: Assault and aggravated menacing
Grant McCaulley, II: Felonious assault and aggravated assault
Logan Greer and Laurie Webber, AKA Lauri Lynn Webber: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and menacing by stalking
Percy Phillips: Burglary and aggravated menacing
Clio R. Reichart: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault
Jeremiah Rodriguez: Gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful or obscene to a juvenile and three counts of rape
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
