Margaret M. (Vigliotti) Fitzgerald Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish-Sacred Heart Church, with Father Kevin Peters officiating for Margaret M. (Vigliotti) Fitzgerald, 94, formerly of Campbell Ohio, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, October 6, 2017.

Margaret will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her sense of humor, smile and generosity.

She was born January 1, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Margherita (Marcarella) Vigliotti and was a lifelong area resident.

Margaret attended East High School and was a proud homemaker.

She centered her life around her family and was a true matriarch. Her family will miss all her wonderful cooking and baking, especially her pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, clothespin and Italian wand cookies and her famous apple pies, just to mention a few.

Margaret was an active member of St. Angela Merici Parish-Sacred Heart Church and its Ladies Guild. She volunteered her time and energy to her church by helping to clean the church and in later years, worked its BINGO and volunteered at the Food Program.

Margaret had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Anthony of Padua and enjoyed going to various churches on First Fridays for mass and prayer with the Ladies Guild,

Margaret had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed doing crafts, gardening, listening to music and was a talented painter. She won various awards from the Senior Art Shows for her paintings that she did.

Her husband, John Fitzgerald, whom she married May 23, 1942, died March 15, 2008.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her daughter, Denise (Joseph) Gorman of Austintown; a son Hubert (Kathleen) Fitzgerald of Poland; six grandchildren, Joseph Gorman, Lisa (William) Tisone, Kerry Yoder, Maureen (Scott) Stenglein, Kelly (Dan) Stilson and Julie (Larry) Frangos; 11 great-grandchildren, Valerie, Rachel, Nicholas, Stephen, Abby, Shannon, Mallory, Elizabeth, Brendan, Francesca, Maximus and a special nephew, John Vigliotti.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Alexis Gorman; three brothers, Patrick, Sylvester, John Vigliotti and a sister, Angelina Vigliotti.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location) and on Monday, October 9, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 400 Lincoln Park Dr., Youngstown, Ohio.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Margaret’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the Briarfield Manor for all their love and kindness shown to them during Margaret’s stay with them.

