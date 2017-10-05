Maynard V. Balling Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Maynard V. Balling, age 85, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at St. Joseph hospital after a brief Illness.

Maynard was born February 1, 1932 on a farm in Herron Lake, Minnesota, to the late Louis and Lucille(Radall) Balling.

Maynard was a person who could do anything and he was an electrician by trade. He worked for Copperweld Steel for 11 years and Packard Electric for 19 years, before retiring in 1991.

He was also a proud member of IUE-CWA local 717.

Maynard was an U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the DAV Chapter 11 and the West Farmington VFW.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting Trap and Skeet and doing handyman work for family and friends. He relished shooting at the Conservation Club with the Copperweld League as well.

Besides his parents, Maynard is preceded in death by his son, Senior Airman Mark, who was killed in an aircraft accident in Turkey while serving in the Air Force during the cold war. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty and Donna; three brothers, Bernard, his identical twin, Curt and Richard Balling.

Maynard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Guzek) Balling. The couple were married October 3, 1953; children, Marie Ann (Mark) Voye of Denton, Texas, Joanne Louise (David), Hazel of Cortland and John Steven (Chrysti) Balling of Kimberly, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Mallory of Texas, Kevin, Keith and Allison of Ohio and Samantha, Steven and Nicole of Idaho; four great-grandchildren, Ryker, Corbin, Harper and Ava Marie of Idaho; brothers, Jerry, Mark and Carroll and a sister, Colleen.

There will be no calling hours at Maynard’s request.

Maynard will be laid to rest next to his son at All Souls cemetery with Military Honors.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.