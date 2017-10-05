Poland girl to sing National Anthem at Cleveland Indians game

Brittany Best, of Poland, will perform at Progressive Field in Cleveland Friday night at 7 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Brittany Best sings National Anthem at Cleveland Indians game

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Indians begin their road to the playoffs, a Poland girl will be leading off Friday’s game by singing the National Anthem.

Brittany Best is a student at Berklee School of Music in Boston.

She sang at her first Tribe game when she was just 15 and since going away to college, has come back every summer just for this performance.

Even though this is her seventh time performing, she said the excitement and nerves is something that never goes away.

“I still get nerves every time because you’re right there behind home plate and you just take in everything, and it’s a little overwhelming sometimes but it’s so amazing,” Best said.

She said the fact that she gets to perform for Cleveland’s major league team is an honor.

Best plans to return to sing for as long as she can.

Her performance will be at Progressive Field in Cleveland Friday night at 5 p.m.

Video: Brittany Best singing National Anthem

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s