Poland girl to sing National Anthem at Cleveland Indians game

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Indians begin their road to the playoffs, a Poland girl will be leading off Friday’s game by singing the National Anthem.

Brittany Best is a student at Berklee School of Music in Boston.

She sang at her first Tribe game when she was just 15 and since going away to college, has come back every summer just for this performance.

Even though this is her seventh time performing, she said the excitement and nerves is something that never goes away.

“I still get nerves every time because you’re right there behind home plate and you just take in everything, and it’s a little overwhelming sometimes but it’s so amazing,” Best said.

She said the fact that she gets to perform for Cleveland’s major league team is an honor.

Best plans to return to sing for as long as she can.

Her performance will be at Progressive Field in Cleveland Friday night at 5 p.m.

