Power Siting Board approves construction of second Lordstown energy plant

Clean Energy Future-Trumbull, LLC will construct the 940 NW Trumbull Energy Center

By Published:
WKBN was given a preview Wednesday at what will eventually be an electric-generation plant in Trumbull County, which is expected to bring good-paying jobs for hundreds of local workers.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Power Siting Board approved the construction of another energy plant in the village of Lordstown.

Clean Energy Future-Trumbull, LLC will construct the 940 NW Trumbull Energy Center. It will be supplied by natural gas from a Dominion East Ohio pipeline and interconnect to a 345 kV electric transmission line owned by American Transmission Systems, Inc., according to the Ohio Power Siting Board.

The company announced plans in January to build the $900 million Trumbull Energy Center, and a hearing was held.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November, with operations beginning by June of 2020.

The board also approved a request by Clean Energy Future-Lordstown LLC to increase the capacity of its other center from 800 MW to 940 MW.

When both projects are completed, they could potentially power 1.7 million homes in the state.

