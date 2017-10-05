Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for an isolated shower will remain in the forecast through Friday as a storm system works through the Great Lakes. Temperatures will stay mild.

We will heat up this weekend! Highs Saturday will build into the middle 80’s. The record high is 87 set back in 1941. It will be warm and windy.

A Tropical System may affect our weather next week with the risk for more rain showers Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Friday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for showers. (40%)

High: 73

Friday Night: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)

Low: 59

Saturday: Warm and windy at times. Record high 87 set in 1941.

High: 85

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Isolated showers possible. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance of rain 80%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical System**

High: 75 Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical System**

High: 75 Low: 63

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 50