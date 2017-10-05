Storm Team 27: Humid with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week as a storm system slowly works through our region. The risk for a shower will be possible through Friday. Temperatures will remain well above normal.
Look for warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 80’s!
Watching a Tropical System into next week with the risk for more rain showers Monday and Tuesday.
Forecast
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 75
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
Low: 58°
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.
High: 70°
Saturday: Breezy & warm. Sunshine with scattered clouds.
High: 84° Low: 62°
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.
High: 78° Low: 65°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical System**
High: 75° Low: 64°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical Depression System**
High: 72° Low: 58°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.
High: 67° Low: 55°
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 55 Low: 47
