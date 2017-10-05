Storm Team 27: Humid with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week as a storm system slowly works through our region. The risk for a shower will be possible through Friday. Temperatures will remain well above normal.

Look for warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the 80’s!

Watching a Tropical System into next week with the risk for more rain showers Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 75

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

Low: 58°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%.

High: 70°

Saturday: Breezy & warm. Sunshine with scattered clouds.

High: 84° Low: 62°

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 78° Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical System**

High: 75° Low: 64°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Chance of rain 40%. **Watching Tropics. Rain chances dependent on track of Tropical Depression System**

High: 72° Low: 58°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. Chance of rain 30%.

High: 67° Low: 55°

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 55 Low: 47