The Beach Boys coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunrise Entertainment & TKS Productions announced that The Beach Boys will be coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The band has birthed created hit singles and sold millions of albums since its debut over 50 years ago.

The Beach Boys recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit “Good Vibrations” with the “50 Years of Good Vibrations” tour. Additionally, frontman Mike Love released his memoir titled “GOOD VIBRATIONS: My Life as a Beach Boy,” in September 2016.

The Beach Boys are led by Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

All tickets are reserved seating and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 11 through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium. They range in price from $40 to $79.

For tickets, call 330-259-0555, go to stambaughauditorium.com, or visit the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium in person. The box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.