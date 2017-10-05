Video shows Trumbull County Jail incident that led to firing of officers

The video showing an officer dragging an inmate was released on Thursday

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office has released its video that led to the termination of two corrections officers at the Trumbull County Jail. 

The video of the August ordeal, with also led to the discipline of six other employees, was released on Thursday.

The video shows Corrections Officer Matthew Abbott yank inmate Solomon Cindea by his ankle shackles and then drag him across the floor. Another view of Abbott shows him pulling Cindea from the bench in booking and then dragging him through the hallway and onto the elevator.

Cindea is then carried through the pod and placed in a cell, where Sheriff Paul Monroe accused Corrections Officer Christopher Zadroski of punching the inmate.

According to a disciplinary letter from Monroe, Zadrosko admitted to doing it, but not in his first interview.

Officers said Cindea was being dragged because he was suicidal. He was booked into the jail on theft, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property charges.

He’s back in the jail now, being held without bond.

The video doesn’t clearly show what happened in the cell.

Fired Trumbull County Sheriff's employees after use of force investigation,
Matthew Abbott and Christopher Zadroski

 

