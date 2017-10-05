Vienna man gets prison time for meth-making operation

Matthew Henderson was sentenced to three years in prison

Matthew Henderson

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man was sentenced to three years in prison for making meth in his home while his 4-year-old daughter was inside.

Matthew Henderson pleaded guilty in August to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, endangering children and aggravated possession of drugs. He faced a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Henderson was arrested last December after police raided a mobile home on Robert Street. Police said the trailer smelled like a methamphetamine-making operation.

The little girl was checked out at the hospital and given to Children Services.

