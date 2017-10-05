Warren crime activity: Police say fighting men tell cop, ‘f*** you, white boy’

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Compass Family staff says client threatened to stab them

Wednesday, September 27

12:53 p.m. – 1300 block of Dodge St. NW, 37-year-old Vera Weston, charged with child endangering. An 11-year-old girl called 911 to report that her mother, Weston, was unresponsive. Police said Weston overdosed and revived her with naloxone. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and later pleaded not guilty to the charge. Weston is not allowed to have contact with her daughter unless she gets approval from Children Services.

Thursday, September 28

11:01 p.m. – 2400 block of Cranwood Dr. SW, 62-year-old Mark Harvey, of Southington, and 27-year-old Anthony Spina, of Cortland, both charged with burglary. Police said Harvey and Spina broke into a home and tried to steal two TVs. A neighbor tried to stop them but they were still able to get away with one of the TVs, according to a police report. Officers caught up to the truck they were riding in and said Spina tried to run before they arrested both men. Harvey and Spina pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Monday, October 2

100 block of High St. NW, two Trumbull County Jail inmates — Timothy McGowan and Robert Click — suffered possible overdoses. Officers said they found the men lying on the floor and revived them with naloxone. If McGowan’s and Click’s medical records show definite drug use, they will be facing additional charges.

Tuesday, October 3

12:40 a.m. – 400 block of North Park Ave., a robbery victim said a man hit him several times and stole cash from his pocket. The victim said the man took off on his bike.

12:55 a.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a man said he was shot outside of Powerhouse Bar.

1:03 a.m. – 1600 block of Deerfield Ave. SW, police responded to a robbery and stabbing. The two victims said three men held them at gunpoint. They said the men zip-tied and stabbed them. The other victim said the suspects stole $1,000 cash from his bedroom.

2:15 a.m. – 100 block of E. Market St., breaking and entering at Valley Counseling. Police found a window broken but said nothing appeared to have been taken.

10:20 p.m. – 1800 block of Victoria St. SW, 36-year-old Newton Falls man found dead due to a possible overdose, according to police. When officers arrived, they said the man was lying on the kitchen floor, not breathing.

Wednesday, October 4

7:51 a.m. – High Street NE and Vine Avenue NE, 38-year-old Nathaniel Daniels III, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police pulled over a car with expired license plates and said it had to be towed. They said Daniels came on the scene, claiming to be the owner of the vehicle. When officers said he could not get his belongings out of the car until they completed an inventory search, he said he was going to watch them until they finished, according to a police report. Officers said he was sitting in another car, blocking part of the road. After several warnings and refusing to leave, police arrested Daniels, according to the report. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

4:33 p.m. – 800 block of Fourth St. SW, reported home burglary.

4:50 p.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, 38-year-old Mario Patterson, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and 28-year-old Shaun Evans, charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a fight outside of the Hampshire House apartments. Officers said neither Patterson nor Evans live on the property and the manager prohibited them from coming back. About 10 minutes later, police said they returned to the property. Police said both men were saying things to officers like, “f*** you, white boy” and “f*** the police.” They were able to arrest Patterson but said Evans ran off. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Patterson pleaded not guilty to his charges.

11:49 p.m. – 1600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police responded to a shooting at Big Apple Supermarket. They said a fight led to a shooting inside the store. Someone drove the victim to the hospital, dropped him off and then left, police said. Officers said the victim did not give them any information about what happened.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department.

