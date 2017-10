YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-It was fight night in Youngstown Thursday as the Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation presented Youngstown vs. Italy boxing as 12 amateur boxing from Italy came to the Valley.

The Italian boxers took on boxers from both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Proceeds benefit the Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Foundation, which supports local causes.

The two sets of fighters will head to Pittsburgh next week for a card at The Grand Hall at the Priory on October 9th.