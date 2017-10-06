Austintown crime activity: Man says cop can’t prove heroin belongs to him

Wednesday, September 27

4:49 p.m. – Oakwood Avenue and Lexington Place, Darren Simpson, 29, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and driving under suspension. Police stopped Simpson for a traffic violation. According to a report, Simpson could not provide a license or registration. Simpson’s son was in the car, and he was picked up by his mother. As Simpson was being transported to the police department, an officer saw him “reaching down” several times, according to the report. The officer then took him out of the vehicle and reported finding a large bag of heroin. According to the report, Simpson told police, “check your cameras, you can’t prove it’s me.”

Saturday, September 30

4:24 a.m. – N Canfield Niles Road, Tara Garland, 33, of Mineral Ridge, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Police were called to Taco Bell for a woman possibly passed out in her car. According to a report, when police asked the woman, Garland, to exit her car, they found a syringe with a brown substance on the driver’s seat. She then told police a spoon was underneath the seat. Police searched Garland’s purse and reported finding two syringes and a burnt glass pipe.

9:53 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Amy Morrison, 37, of Niles, arrested and charged with theft. According to a report, police were called to Walmart after an employee saw Morrison place several items in her cart, go to the self-checkout and scan one item while putting many unscanned items in her cart. She was then stopped by employees while trying to leave.

Sunday, October 1

2:41 a.m. – Seventy Six Drive and State Route 46, Mark McAlister, 47, charged with disorderly conduct. According to a report, police saw McAlister standing in a curb lane holding his arms up in the air and not letting traffic pass. Police say McAlister appeared drunk and said he just left the bar.

12:58 a.m. – N. Edgehill Avenue, Timothy Yeager, 31, charged with drug abuse. Officers patrolling the Chippers Sports Bar parking lot reported seeing Yeager smoking a marijuana cigarette in his car. According to the report, after taking the marijuana cigarette, police searched Yeager and found a bag of marijuana.

Tuesday, October 3

7:57 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Wayne Harper, 68, of Carrollton, arrested and charged with importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possession of criminal tools, disseminating matter obscene to juveniles and attempted sexual imposition. Police said Harper responded to an online advertisement posted by the police department in the dating section of a website. He then had conversations with an undercover officer, posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to a police report. Police said Harper’s communications were sexually-explicit in nature, and he was arrested when he agreed to meet the officer in Austintown.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



