CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield leads Niles 29-3 in the second quarter after a couple early Paul Brienz touchdowns.

Brienz scored on a 15-yard run for the early Cardinals lead.

Leading 14-0, Nick Crawford notched a 3-yard TD run.

Brienz later added a 1-yard TD run to make it 29-3 in the second quarter.

