Canfield crime activity: September 21-30, 2017

Thursday, Sept. 21

E. Main St., Renee Joy, of Salem, charged with hit/skip and passing in a no-passing zone. Police said Joy was involved in a three-vehicle crash and left the scene.

Friday, Sept. 22

100 block of Lisbon St., a patrol officer was called to assist the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office with a blood-alcohol-content test.

Saturday, Sept. 23

100 block of Oak Tree Dr., report of vandalism to a parked vehicle. No charges were filed.

Thursday, Sept. 28

E. Main St., Westley Mistovich, 18, of Campbell, arrested and charged with OVI (refusal), drug abuse and a marked lanes violation. Police said after he was pulled over for suspected drunk driving, Mistovich admitted to drinking a beer, smoking marijuana and taking a prescription medication prior to driving. Police said a small amount of marijuana was in the car.

Friday, Sept. 29

Shields Rd., Vienna Scott-Vince, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a marked lanes violation.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Fairground Blvd., Timothy Patrick, 33, of Wellsville, arrested on a warrant out of Columbiana County and cited for an inadequate exhaust.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

