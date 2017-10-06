Columbiana fourth grader’s design to be featured on snow plow

Madelyn Huber's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" won the contest at Joshua Dixon Elementary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A lucky fourth grader from Columbiana will have her design on an Ohio Department of Transportation plow this winter.

Madelyn Huber’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won the contest at Joshua Dixon Elementary in Columbiana.

This is the third year in a row that the school has had the contest.

Staff voted to pick the winner, and the rest of Madeline’s fourth-grade classmates helped to paint the plow.

You’ll soon be able to see the plow on the streets and in the city’s parade.

