Daniels, Moorer with 4 TDs as Hubbard leads Jefferson 48-7

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A hot start from Davion Daniels and Tyreq Moorer has Hubbard leading Jefferson 48-7 in the second quarter.

Daniels scored on 17-yard touchdown run, while he also has TD passes of 78, 63 and 81 yards.

Moorer caught the 78-yard TD pass, and Ray Minniti hauled in the 63 and 81-yard TD catches.

Moorer also scored on a 14-yard TD run late in the first to make it 27-7. He then added TD runs of 4 and 54 yards to add to the blowout.

Read more: Week seven high school football stories

Hubbard football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22