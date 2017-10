SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters in Sharon were called into action around 3 p.m. Friday for a house fire on North Road.

Damage to the outside of the house was minimal, but the fire chief said there is extensive water and smoke damage inside.

The woman who lived in the house has been in a nursing home for several months, and the house was locked up.

The chief added that he doesn’t have a cause yet, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.