Greenwood Chevy’s pink Camaro raises awareness of breast cancer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Cancer Society is showing off its “Pinktober” spirit at Greenwood Chevy in Austintown.

A pink Camaro rolled into the dealership on Friday, ahead of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday.

Dollars raised by Making Strides supporters help the American Cancer Society with research and education, and making sure that no one faces breast cancer alone.

Last year, 750 walkers in the Tri-County area helped to raise more than $60,000 at the event.

"We've worked really hard to make a phenomenal event to come together in a sea of pink to support all of those touched by the issue,"

The Making Strides walk will begin 10 a.m. Saturday at Austintown Fitch High School, located at 4560 Falcon Drive. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

