Investigators find evidence of break-in prior to fire at Powerhouse Bar

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office discovered some of the sweepstakes machines were damaged

By Published: Updated:
Fire damages Powerhouse Bar in Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire investigators are still trying to figure out who set the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on fire, but WKBN learned Friday that there could have been a break-in prior to it lighting up.

According to a Warren Police report filed after the fire had already been put out, investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office discovered some of the machines inside had been damaged, likely before the fire even started.

The report states that an unknown person or persons entered the Powerhouse through the back kitchen door at about 3:15 a.m., roughly an hour before the fire started.

Two sweepstakes machines were tampered with, and the cash collectors were missing.

The fire has been ruled arson.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said investigators found multiple locations inside where the fire originated.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau Tipline at 1-800-589-2728.

Chief Nussle said investigators have received some information, but they’re still looking for more.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s