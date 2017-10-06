Investigators find evidence of break-in prior to fire at Powerhouse Bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire investigators are still trying to figure out who set the Powerhouse Bar and Grill on fire, but WKBN learned Friday that there could have been a break-in prior to it lighting up.

According to a Warren Police report filed after the fire had already been put out, investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office discovered some of the machines inside had been damaged, likely before the fire even started.

The report states that an unknown person or persons entered the Powerhouse through the back kitchen door at about 3:15 a.m., roughly an hour before the fire started.

Two sweepstakes machines were tampered with, and the cash collectors were missing.

The fire has been ruled arson.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said investigators found multiple locations inside where the fire originated.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau Tipline at 1-800-589-2728.

Chief Nussle said investigators have received some information, but they’re still looking for more.