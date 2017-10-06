Jury finds woman not guilty of murder, hung on drug ring involvement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in downtown Youngstown has reached a verdict in the case of a female gang member accused of being involved in the illegal drug trade.

Nahdia Baker was facing over a dozen charges — and on most of those, including attempted murder — the jury said she was not guilty.

Deliberations began at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the verdict was reached just after 9 p.m.

On several other charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, there was a hung jury.

Prosecutors will decide next week if she will be retried on those charges.

Prosecutors say Baker drove the car used in a drive-by shooting and set fire to a house and a car in Youngstown.

She’s the last member of a violent drug gang to to be indicted.