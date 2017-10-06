Lawrence F. “Whimp” Walker Obituary

KITTANNING, Pennsylvania – Lawrence F. “Whimp” Walker, 78, of Kittanning, died Friday, October 6, 2017, in Mt. Lebanon.

He was born on July 5, 1939 to the late Joseph and Florence (Rattigan) Walker.

He retired from Hodges Foundry in Greenville. He liked collecting antiques, going to auctions and coin collecting.

Survivors include son, ​Lawrence L. (Jean) Walker of ​Pittsburgh; daughter, ​Linda Eikelberry of ​Hadley, Pennsylvania; daughter, ​Lois Shawnmarie Allen (Richard Marshall)​ of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, ​Theresa (Dan) Bozzo of ​Kinsman, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Nevada, Roxanne, Carly, Lara, Derrick, Alan, Michael and Brittany; seven great-grandchildren; brother, ​Roger Walker of ​Greenville; sister​, Clara Bray of ​​Greenville; sister​, Florence (Pat) Hoffman of ​Greenville; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; wives, ​Betty Anderson, Eileen Walker and Sophie Walker; several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received on Monday, October 9, 2017, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania and there will be an additional visitation on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating.

Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home.