Lisbon runs for 402 yards; Blue Devils win their 4th straight

Next week, Lisbon will face Columbiana in week eight.

By Published: Updated:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Football

TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon scored the game’s first 42-points en route to their 48-12 win over Toronto. The Blue Devils have now won four games in a row since suffering through their 14-12 loss at Valley Christian in week three.

Read more: Week seven high school football stories

The Blue Devils outgained the Red Knights on the ground, 402-49 yards. Cameron Summers (108) and Justin Sweeney (105) both went over 100-yards rushing. Logan Bell contributed 70 stripes and Ryan McCullough had 55 for the Blue Devils as well.

After enjoying three-straight wins, Toronto has fallen in back-to-back games to drop their record to 4-3.

Scoring Chart
Lisbon, 48-12
First Quarter
L – Dougie Minor, 5-yard TD run (L 8-0)
L – Dougie Minor, 7-yard TD run (L 14-0)
Second Quarter
L – Justin Sweeney, 3-yard TD run (L 22-0)
L – Logan Bell, 37-yard TD run (L 29-0)
Third Quarter
L – Cameron Summers, 27-yard TD run (L 35-0)
L – Ryan McCullough, 11-yard TD run (L 42-0)
Fourth Quarter
T – D’Andre Thompson, 81-yard kickoff return (L 42-6)
L – Tyler Welsh, 8-yard TD run (L 48-6)
T – Chris Parker, 2-yard TD run (L 48-12)

Next up for Lisbon (6-1) is a visit from Columbiana next Friday. The Red Knights will face East Palestine next Friday.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s