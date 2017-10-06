Lisbon runs for 402 yards; Blue Devils win their 4th straight

TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon scored the game’s first 42-points en route to their 48-12 win over Toronto. The Blue Devils have now won four games in a row since suffering through their 14-12 loss at Valley Christian in week three.

The Blue Devils outgained the Red Knights on the ground, 402-49 yards. Cameron Summers (108) and Justin Sweeney (105) both went over 100-yards rushing. Logan Bell contributed 70 stripes and Ryan McCullough had 55 for the Blue Devils as well.

After enjoying three-straight wins, Toronto has fallen in back-to-back games to drop their record to 4-3.

Scoring Chart

Lisbon, 48-12

First Quarter

L – Dougie Minor, 5-yard TD run (L 8-0)

L – Dougie Minor, 7-yard TD run (L 14-0)

Second Quarter

L – Justin Sweeney, 3-yard TD run (L 22-0)

L – Logan Bell, 37-yard TD run (L 29-0)

Third Quarter

L – Cameron Summers, 27-yard TD run (L 35-0)

L – Ryan McCullough, 11-yard TD run (L 42-0)

Fourth Quarter

T – D’Andre Thompson, 81-yard kickoff return (L 42-6)

L – Tyler Welsh, 8-yard TD run (L 48-6)

T – Chris Parker, 2-yard TD run (L 48-12)

Next up for Lisbon (6-1) is a visit from Columbiana next Friday. The Red Knights will face East Palestine next Friday.

