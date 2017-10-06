Local businessman booked, released from Mahoning County Jail

Dominic Marchionda was indicted earlier this week on over 100 charges, including bribery, theft and fraud

Dominic Marchionda, facing several felony charges in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County businessman facing more than 100 criminal charges was booked and released from the Mahoning County Jail on Friday.

Dominic Marchionda was indicted earlier this week. He, along with his companies, face bribery, theft, tampering with records and fraud charges. 

Investigators with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said he used city grant money for his personal gain, and that $25,000 was used to bribe a city official.

Marchionda’s attorney rejected the State’s characterizations and say they will defend his years of development work with evidence in a court of law.

