Major donation allows for expansion of STEM summer camp program

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A major donation made Friday will ensure that girls can explore futures in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.

Arconic, a Niles advanced manufacturing company, donated $20,000 to the United Way so that the United Way can hold two five-week summer camps for girls ages 11 to 18.

The funding allows for an expansion of the Girls Camp to include high-school-aged participants next year.

The summer camp is designed to foster young girls’ interests in the STEM fields. For older girls, it will help them decide whether a pursuit of a degree in a stem major will steer their future career.

“They typically do some things with photography and technology. This past summer, they created their own commercials. There are just so many options to look at and think about, and we try to incorporate as much as we can into five weeks. It is a very action-packed program,” said Kenya Roberts-Howard, executive director of the YWCA of Warren.

The girls will also visit Youngstown State Univeristy to tour the facility whose leaders helped make this happen — Arconic.