Man pleads guilty in rape that Ohio woman posted to Snapchat

Snapchat generic

MARBLEHEAD, OH (AP) — A 77-year-old man in Ohio has pleaded guilty to raping a woman who posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked.

James Allen says he had been drinking and did not remember what happened.

Police in Danbury Township, near Marblehead, arrested Allen in early August after the victim’s friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted officers. Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten says the video clearly showed a sexual assault taking place.

Prosecutors say Allen pleaded guilty Friday to rape and faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Allen said Friday that he takes full responsibility.

