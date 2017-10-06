Mill Creek Park announces big change to its ice rink

Related Coverage Mill Creek MetroParks brings back ice rink

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are coming to Mill Creek Parks’ former ice skating rink at the Wick Recreation Area.

Mill Creek MetroParks announced that it is teaming with the Youngstown Phantoms and the Pittsburgh Penguins to turn the ice rink into a street hockey rink.

This would be a four-season rink, meaning that it can be used year-round.

The park hopes this change gives people more options throughout the year.

The ice rink reopened last year where the old volleyball courts once were located.