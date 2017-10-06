Mill Creek Park announces big change to its ice rink

Mill Creek Park is teaming with the Youngstown Phantoms and the Pittsburgh Penguins to make the change

Ice skating, Mill Creek Park. Jan. 21, 2016
Ice skating at the rink at Mill Creek Park's Wick Recreation Area. Jan. 21, 2016

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are coming to Mill Creek Parks’ former ice skating rink at the Wick Recreation Area.

Mill Creek MetroParks announced that it is teaming with the Youngstown Phantoms and the Pittsburgh Penguins to turn the ice rink into a street hockey rink.

This would be a four-season rink, meaning that it can be used year-round.

The park hopes this change gives people more options throughout the year.

The ice rink reopened last year where the old volleyball courts once were located.

