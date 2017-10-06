Ohio State partners with Apple, new students to get iPads

The tech giant and Ohio State will create an iOS design laboratory for the university and help students learn coding skills and mobile app development

By Published:
iPad

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University says all of its new undergraduate students will be getting an iPad beginning next fall.

The university says it’s part of a new collaboration with Apple.

The tech giant and Ohio State will create an iOS design laboratory for the university and help students learn coding skills and mobile app development.

The school says Apple employees will work at the lab to help with the partnership.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells The Columbus Dispatch that he loves the idea because state universities are important to serving the community as well as a large number of students.

He says Ohio State’s leaders impressed him with their forward thinking and hopes many others will follow.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s