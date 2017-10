BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the township on Wednesday night.

At 11:19 p.m., officers were sent to the 8000 block of Addison Road for a reported armed robbery of an occupied home.

Police do not believe it was a random act. They’re currently investigating the incident.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call the police department at (330) 448-6960 or the crime tipline at (330) 969-1110.