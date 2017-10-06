Police investigating armed robbery of cab driver in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the armed robbery of a taxi cab driver in Youngstown.

Independent Taxi Cab Company reported the robbery of one of its cab drivers on Wednesday night.

The driver told police that he picked up three men from the Rockford Village apartments around 11:50 p.m. They told him that they needed a ride to a location on Rutledge Drive, where they robbed the driver at gunpoint, according to a police report.

According to the report, the driver’s cell phone was stolen.

The 29-year-old man told police that after the robbery, he drove to Maranatha Court to 911.

The report didn’t provide a detailed description of the robbers.