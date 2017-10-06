Popularity of drones prompts special event at MCCTC

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As more professions are turning to drone technology, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) wants to make sure people know how to properly use them.

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is holding a drone safety and awareness event Monday evening. The event is free and open to the public.

“The main focus of the event is to let the public understand what some of the differences are between flying for hobby and recreational use and flying for commercial business use,” said Richard Hassler, advanced manufacturing coordinator.

Hassler said there are different rules and regulations that apply to different uses.

“We want the public to be aware of what some of those differences are because flying drones is a blast. It can be fun,” Hassler said.

Several speakers are lined up for the event, and there will be a panel discussion on drone flying following their presentation. Some of the speakers include a representative from the 910th airlift wing and two air traffic controllers from the Youngstown Warren airport.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Joyce Brooks Center the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. Admission is free. To register, call (330) 729-4002.