Pulaski police looking for vandal who destroyed gravesite

The Pulaski Township Police Department took to its Facebook page on Friday, urging people to come forward with information on vandalism to a gravesite. 
PULASKI, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pulaski Township Police Department took to its Facebook page on Friday, urging people to come forward with information on vandalism to a gravesite.

Police said a person reported vandalism to a parent’s headstone in Evergreen Cemetery. Someone burned the grave with a flammable liquid and then sprayed it with orange paint.

“We encourage anyone with any information to contact us regarding this disgusting act of vandalism!” read the post from police. “We are also considering a reward of some sort for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for such a disgusting act of vandalism!”

Those with information on the crime are asked to call investigators at 724-964-8891, ext. 104.

