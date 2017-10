YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a robbery of the Dollar General on Belmont Avenue.

Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the store, where an employee reported that she was robbed by a man wearing black clothing and a pink bandana over his face. The man ran toward Fairmont Avenue and then Foster Street, according to a police report.

Police checked the area but were unable to find the robber.

The employee said the man had a handgun and demanded cash from the register.