Sen. Sherrod Brown visits MCCTC for National Manufacturing Day

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown celebrated National Manufacturing Day in the Valley on Friday.

He spent the morning at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Brown took part in a roundtable discussion on how to make young people aware and interested in manufacturing jobs in Ohio. His team said the Democratic senator has offered to work with President Donald Trump to get better trade deals that will boost Ohio’s manufacturing sector.

“Kids that may not be thrilled about English class or history class can come to this manufacturing camp, and they make stuff and see at the end of the day, ‘Look what we did with our brains and our hands,’ and they think, ‘Maybe I can make a living like this,'” he said.

Brown said he wants to change the perception of the Valley being the “Rust Belt.” He said a lot of the local manufacturing jobs are clean and high-tech and require highly-skilled workers.

