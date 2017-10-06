Sports radio host loses gig for quips about female announcer

A Philadelphia sports radio personality says he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game sounds unnatural

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 file photo, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. A woman accused of stalking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked to leave the team’s practice facility earlier this week. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 according to a Charlotte Mecklenburg police report.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia sports radio personality says he lost a weekly television gig after saying a female announcer calling an NFL game “sounds unnatural.”

Mike Missanelli said on his radio show that he was fired from “Sports Sunday” on WPVI, Philadelphia’s ABC station.

He says it’s because on Tuesday he questioned why ESPN was using Beth Mowins to do play-by-play on ESPN’s Monday Night Football double-header.

He says he has no one to blame but himself and calls it a “harsh result.”

The firing comes the same week Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made sexist comments to a female reporter. When a Charlotte newspaper reporter asked Newton about a wide receiver’s route running, Newton laughed and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.” He has apologized.

Related Posts