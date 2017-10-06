Springfield jumps ahead of Western Reserve on Snyder TD runs

Luke Snyder scored on TD runs of 37 and 59 yards for the Tigers

By Published:
High School Football Game of the Week: Western Reserve Blue Devils vs. Springfield Tigers

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield is out to a 13-0 lead against Western Reserve on two long touchdown runs by Luke Snyder.

Midway through the first quarter, Snyder scored on a 37-yard TD run. Minutes later, the Tigers running back then notched a 59-yard TD run.

Snyder now has 11 rush TDs this season.

.

