Steelers star Antonio Brown: I need to control my emotions

There's a picture next to Antonio Brown's locker featuring the Steelers star wide receiver and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

By Published: Updated:
Steelers rally past Osweiler, Broncos 34-27
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Darrius Heyward-Bey (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) There’s a picture next to Antonio Brown’s locker featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sharing a laugh. The photo includes a note from Roethlisberger saying “AB, we are unstoppable.”

Turns out, there might be one thing that slows down one of the most prolific duos in the NFL: the increasingly viral dustups provided by Brown’s antics.

The latest came last Sunday, when Brown took his frustrations out on a water cooler after Roethlisberger failed to see Brown running wide open early in a 26-9 victory over Baltimore. Roethlisberger later likened Brown’s outburst to a “temper tantrum,” one that forced Brown’s teammates to spend a considerable portion of the week not talking about Pittsburgh’s 3-1 start but Brown’s occasionally diva-like behavior.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s