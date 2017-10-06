Steelers star Antonio Brown: I need to control my emotions

PITTSBURGH (AP) There’s a picture next to Antonio Brown’s locker featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sharing a laugh. The photo includes a note from Roethlisberger saying “AB, we are unstoppable.”

Turns out, there might be one thing that slows down one of the most prolific duos in the NFL: the increasingly viral dustups provided by Brown’s antics.

The latest came last Sunday, when Brown took his frustrations out on a water cooler after Roethlisberger failed to see Brown running wide open early in a 26-9 victory over Baltimore. Roethlisberger later likened Brown’s outburst to a “temper tantrum,” one that forced Brown’s teammates to spend a considerable portion of the week not talking about Pittsburgh’s 3-1 start but Brown’s occasionally diva-like behavior.