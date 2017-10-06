Storm Team 27: Warm Saturday expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Saturday will become warm and windy with skies becoming partly sunny.  Highs will push into the low to mid 80’s!  The risk for rain and thunderstorms will return late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.  Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

Sunday will features two chance for rain. The 1st will be early and the 2nd will be later in the day as the Tropical system “Nate” approaches the area.  This storms path will determine the amount of heavy rain we see.  The heaviest rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

Mild temperatures expected into next week.

Forecast

Saturday: Isolated shower early. Warm and becoming windy at times. Skies becoming partly sunny.
Record high 87 set in 1941.High: 83

Saturday night: Windy at times. Scattered showers or thunderstorms late. (80%)
Low: 64

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. A thunderstorm possible early. (60%)
High: 76

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. (80%)
High: 75 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 56

