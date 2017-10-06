Trump to boost tax cut plan in Pennsylvania next week

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan "is really a jobs bill"

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Facing an escalating nuclear threat from North Korea and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar, world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday, Sept. 18 to tackle these and other tough challenges _ from the spread of terrorism to a warming planet. The spotlight will be on Trump and France’s new leader, Emmanuel Macron, who will both be making their first appearance at the General Assembly. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Facing an escalating nuclear threat from North Korea and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar, world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday, Sept. 18 to tackle these and other tough challenges _ from the spread of terrorism to a warming planet. The spotlight will be on Trump and France’s new leader, Emmanuel Macron, who will both be making their first appearance at the General Assembly. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, next week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan “is really a jobs bill.” Trump’s trip Wednesday to the state capital is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy.

Trump has promised Americans “the largest tax cut in our country’s history.” But for the poorest Americans households, Trump’s plan would amount to an average tax cut of about $60 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. Middle-income families would get about $300 on average. Most of the cuts would go to the wealthiest Americans.

Trump last year became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s