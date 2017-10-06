Two Ohio Senators walk to showcase Trumbull County

The Ohio Legislative Trails Caucus wrapped up its inaugural two-day hike through Ashtabula and Trumbull counties

By Published:
Two state Senators braved the rain for a long walk Friday, all to showcase the beautiful trails the area has to offer.

ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Two state Senators — Steve Wilson and Sean O’Brien — braved the rain for a long walk Friday, all to showcase the beautiful trails the area has to offer.

The Ohio Legislative Trails Caucus wrapped up its inaugural two-day hike through Ashtabula and Trumbull counties Friday afternoon.

OLTC is a bipartisan group of state legislators who share a commitment to developing, maintaining and preserving the 4,000 miles of hiking and biking trails in the state.

“Ohio has an incredible system of trails and we want to highlight that,” said Wilson, Republican Sen. of District 7.

“By having these trails in our community, it’s not only quality of life, but it’s an economic benefit,” said O’Brien, Democratic Sen. of District 32. “And that just helps drive it home.”

The group walked more than 20 miles of trails in the hike’s two days.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s