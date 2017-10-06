Warren man accused of forcing himself on woman at house party

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Thursday after an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a house party last month.

Charles Jones, 23, is charged with assault and sexual imposition. He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon for an arraignment.

A Boardman woman reported on September 23 that a man at the party began to touch, grab and kiss her against her will.

She told police that she went to the party on Homewood Avenue SE with some of her co-workers. When she got there, she said people were playing “nude beer pong,” and although she didn’t feel comfortable with it, she played and only took off miscellaneous items like her shoes and her diamond wedding rings, according to a police report.

Later that night, she told police that a man cornered her in a room and said they should get intimate. She said she refused, but the man continued to grab and kiss her.

Police said the woman told them at that time, she ran off, leaving her jewelry behind.

An officer went back to the house with the woman to retrieve her belongings but said the people in the home turned off the lights and wouldn’t answer the door.