Wolford with 3 TDs as LaBrae leads Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae leads Newton Falls 34-0 in the third quarter behind three Kent Wolford touchdowns.

Wolford’s 2-yard TD run gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead. He then followed with a 1-yard TD run.

Labrae went up 21-0 when Colt Stoneman scored on a 30-yard TD pass.

Stoneman added another TD run in the second half, while Wolford hit Tyler Stephen for a 45-yard TD pass.

