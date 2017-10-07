Beef, pork, chicken, deli meat recalled for bacterial contamination

SHILOH, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 2,000 pounds of meat has been recalled after being produced in potentially unsanitary conditions.

Newswanger Meats is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef, pork, chicken, and sliced deli products.

The company said the meat was produced with use of water that tested positive for coliform bacteria and didn’t meet Ohio Department of Health requirements. E. coli was not present in the water, according to Newswanger Meats.

Coliform bacteria can cause gastrointestinal upset and flu-like symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Symptoms are most likely in children and the elderly.

All of the recalled meats were produced on October 4 through 6 and bear the establishment number EST. 151 inside the Ohio mark of inspection. The lot codes above the mark of inspection on affected products are 17J04, 17J05, 17J06, and OCT0517.

The meat was sold to Ohio City Provisions and Fresh Fork Market in Cleveland. Other products were sold through the retail store at Newswanger Meats in Shiloh, Ohio.

The following products are affected by the recall:

10 lbs. fresh beef stew meat

10 lbs. fresh beef cubed steaks

3 lbs. fresh beef strip steaks

75 lbs. fresh ground beef

5 lbs. fresh breakfast sausage links

3 lbs. fresh maple flavored sausage links

3 lbs. fresh Italian sausage links

20 lbs. fresh pork chops

10 lbs. fresh pork steaks

8 lbs. fresh pork roasts

1,440 lbs. fresh chorizo sausage in 1 lb. packages

3 rind on carcass hogs

13 lbs. chicken (leg quarters, drumsticks, boneless breast, and thighs)

Various sliced deli meats

There have been no reports of illness as a result of the affected meat.

Newswanger Meats urges customers not to consume the recalled products. They can be returned for a refund.

