Escaped patient from Ohio behavioral hospital considered dangerous

If you see Robert Gardner, call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Robert Gardner, escaped Columbus behavioral hospital
Credit: WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 47-year-old man has escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

Robert Gardner reportedly left TVBH around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Columbus Police Department are working to find him.

Gardner was transferred to TVBH from the Morrow County Jail on Sept. 29. He is being held on an aggravated robbery charge.

Gardner is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has a tattoo on one or both arms and another under his right eye.

Gardner is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If seen, call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s