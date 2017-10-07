Fire at vacant house in Vienna investigated as suspicious

Firefighters said it appears to have started toward the back of the home on Niles Vienna Road

Vacant house fire in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews in Vienna believe a fire at a vacant home in the township is suspicious so they’ve called in the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

Firefighters got the call just before 7:30 Friday night. They said it appears the fire started toward the back of the home in the 600 block of Niles Vienna Road SE.

The inside of the house was heavily damaged.

Fire Chief Richard Brannon said according to the gas company that came to remove the meter, no one has lived in that home since 2012.

Crews from Brookfield and Howland also helped put the fire out.


