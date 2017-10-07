Firefighters open doors to Warren community for station open house

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters welcomed the public to the Central Station on South Street to show off their equipment and give them an idea of what crews do.

The open house kicked off National Fire Prevention Week.

Families got up close with the trucks and checked out the STAT Medevac helicopter.

There were other demonstrations with the Jaws of Life, a simulated room fire, a police K9, and the safety/smoke trailer.

Organizers said, typically, a few hundred people come to the free event, which is a chance for kids to meet some of the city’s emergency responders.

“It’s more important to get children comfortable around us, let them know about safety, and let them know about fire safety. We have a lot of information, a lot of handouts on fire safety, home fire drills, smoke detector programs,” said Assistant Fire Chief Bill Monrean.

October is National Fire Prevention Month.

